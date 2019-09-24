Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreased Sherwin (SHW) Stake by $780,890 as Valuation Rose; Compton Capital Management Boosted Holding in Abbvie (ABBV)

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 25,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 8.10M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 20/03/2018 - EXACT SCIENCES CORP - STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 - ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 01/05/2018 - Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 27/03/2018 - ABBVIE INC -; 30/05/2018 - China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead's Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 13/03/2018 - AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 1,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 47,224 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.64M, down from 48,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $541.65. About 497,642 shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.93 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire" on August 26, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 7,535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank stated it has 110 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Citigroup Inc has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Maverick Cap Ltd invested 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Andra Ap holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 11,000 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma has 0.7% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stifel Corporation holds 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 86,502 shares. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 336 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na invested in 864 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Lc reported 11 shares. 240,083 are owned by Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 628 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,107 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited has 0.08% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.97% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.11% or 9,236 shares. The New York-based Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Aull & Monroe Mngmt Corp holds 0.99% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 25,624 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.48% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 1.16 million shares. Indiana Invest holds 0.59% or 14,765 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 60,333 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has 0.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hendershot Investments owns 3.75% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 157,156 shares. State Bank Of Stockton has 10,943 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling accumulated 13,486 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "An Investor's Guide to Disrupting Drugmakers – Motley Fool" on September 18, 2019