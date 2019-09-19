Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreased Factset Research Systems (FDS) Position as Market Value Rose; Univ Hlth Re Tr (UHT) Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lowered Holding

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems (FDS) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 84,184 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.12M, down from 93,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Factset Research Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $284.77. About 159,983 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 17/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4346 After UK Wages, Jobs Data, From 1.4362 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 18/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8705 After UK CPI, From 0.8662 Beforehand – Factset; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Univ Hlth Re Tr (UHT) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.81% . The institutional investor held 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $431,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Univ Hlth Re Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.21. About 21,754 shares traded. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 40.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $300 MLN; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Ind Mot (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 96,495 shares to 461,383 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bank (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Grp (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T accumulated 30,050 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 450 shares stake. 29 were accumulated by Valley National Advisers. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancorp reported 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Mariner stated it has 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Stock Yards Natl Bank And Tru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 3,717 shares. Veritable Lp reported 1,234 shares. Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Co has 1,100 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Cibc Asset invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Invesco Ltd owns 170,935 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 5,784 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atria Invs Limited Liability accumulated 217,585 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 25,363 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11 million for 28.94 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

