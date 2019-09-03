Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cut Mastercard (MA) Holding by $2.22 Million as Stock Value Rose; American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Market Valuation Rose While J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 753,342 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $279.86. About 1.80 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $230.70M for 25.10 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “California American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company – Business Wire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Awarded LEED Platinum Certification for new Corporate Headquarters in Camden, NJ – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtn Gru Lc holds 0.06% or 220,041 shares. Boston Common Asset Lc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 54,456 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability owns 0.13% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,891 shares. Wellington Group Llp holds 0% or 3,036 shares. Moreover, Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 1,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.04% or 843,668 shares. Btim reported 42,495 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co has 55 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 12,917 shares. Hanseatic Svcs has invested 0.16% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 8,565 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 204,930 shares or 4.33% of the stock. First Allied Advisory holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 7,917 shares. Moreover, Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Greenleaf owns 2,877 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 34.64 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 10,747 shares to 289,774 shares, valued at $19.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 10,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Incorporated holds 0.34% or 856,437 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Group Inc Inc Inc reported 5,076 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory Group has 2,143 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Management holds 56,590 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 0.87% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 965,108 shares. Moreover, Finemark Bancshares & Tru has 0.82% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 60,083 shares. Schmidt P J Invest invested in 0.86% or 12,465 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 769,964 shares. Citigroup accumulated 300,084 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Veritable LP has 0.5% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 51,487 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 1,893 shares stake. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Kj Harrison & has 0.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.