Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) as Stock Value Declined; Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Has Boosted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 4,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 185,013 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.67 million, down from 189,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 89.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 15,594 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 8,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.46. About 634,963 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,809 shares to 17,694 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 4,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,371 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).

