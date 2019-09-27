Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cut Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake; Polar Securities Has Lowered By $21.84 Million Its Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) Stake

Polar Securities Inc decreased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) stake by 64.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc sold 280,000 shares as Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 155,000 shares with $12.18 million value, down from 435,000 last quarter. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) now has $36.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.96. About 531,573 shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 5.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp analyzed 6,851 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)'s stock rose 6.22%. The Raub Brock Capital Management Lp holds 121,342 shares with $22.42 million value, down from 128,193 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $122.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $192.12. About 3.34 million shares traded or 76.52% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $204.33’s average target is 6.36% above currents $192.12 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ACN in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca holds 3.67% or 159,357 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass has 3.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 101,362 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0.16% or 1.90M shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Co holds 2,937 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr invested 0.42% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hallmark Cap holds 2.11% or 107,452 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 410 shares. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 1,137 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd accumulated 10,735 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Ftb Advisors holds 7,396 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability owns 3,206 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 76,035 shares.

