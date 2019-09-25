Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cut Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined, Premier Asset Managment Decreased Stake by $916,180

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 6,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 121,342 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.42M, down from 128,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 2.75M shares traded or 47.97% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 12,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 23,520 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 35,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 4.66M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm chief says 5G will put China telecoms groups on top; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 27.90 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27,800 shares to 172,540 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 27,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.12 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

