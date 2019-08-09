Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Position in Texas Instruments (TXN) as Stock Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 10,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 179,470 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, up from 168,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $121.14. About 1.93M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $205.18. About 681,659 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Is Said Financing Mubadala $8 Billion Petrobras Unit Bid; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to call for special UK visa waiver for workers after Brexit; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm — 2d Update; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.3% In Apr 14 Wk; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital hires Goldman VP as COO – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: PLAN IS TO ADD EVEN MORE PRODUCTS TO MARCUS OFFERING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 96,613 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership reported 102,844 shares. Colony Limited stated it has 5,031 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 9,780 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com Incorporated owns 25,469 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 9,170 shares. 407,000 were reported by Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Plante Moran Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baskin Financial Svcs Incorporated stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.18% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Banque Pictet Cie invested in 0.49% or 133,000 shares. Greenbrier Ptnrs Capital reported 15,000 shares stake. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 842,432 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.13% or 90,041 shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.26 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity.

