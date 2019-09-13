Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Keycorp (KEY) Position by $3.82 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stock Rose, Personal Capital Advisors Boosted Position by $598,752

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 13.93M shares traded or 51.75% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 9,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 128,139 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, up from 118,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 271,941 shares traded or 52.32% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS EXTENDED SHUTDOWN COULD HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Will Also Make Revisions to the Same Line Items in Certain Quarterly Financial Statements for 2016 and Its FY 2016 and 2015 Financial Statements; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS HAS DETERMINED THAT IT IS NOT ABLE TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Vertical plume of ash explodes from Hawaii volcano; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN COMPANY S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Approaching Lava Covered the Wellheads of Two Geothermal Wells

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 13,687 shares to 125,275 shares, valued at $17.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,524 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.04% or 89,761 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 32 shares. Quantbot Technology LP has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 301 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company owns 13,313 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc invested 0.02% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 0.01% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 12,178 shares. Aqr Ltd reported 5,304 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 24,884 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 7,443 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.13% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 3.93 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com invested in 0% or 41,837 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 28,001 shares in its portfolio.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 10,993 shares to 249,744 shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,022 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research Systems (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 33,615 shares. Veritable Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 203,718 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,678 shares. 1.14M are held by Raymond James Associate. Cadence Capital Management Lc accumulated 107,349 shares. 2.01M were accumulated by Zacks Invest Mgmt. Greenleaf Tru invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Carlson LP invested in 0.31% or 1.17 million shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited invested 0.37% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 36,400 shares. 3,007 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Hsbc Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 680,953 shares. Qs Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).