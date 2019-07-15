Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $856,374; As Nisource (NI) Market Valuation Rose, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Trimmed Holding

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, up from 131,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $165.31. About 127,680 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%)

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 10,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.19M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 60,713 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 175,197 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $96.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 86,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NI’s profit will be $18.66M for 146.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kevin T. Kabat Elected NiSource Chairman – PRNewswire” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Uncertainty For NiSource Due To Merrimack Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NiSource Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 173,451 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 0% stake. American Intll Grp has 167,236 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 278,105 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 956,305 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com. Tobam holds 361,684 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc holds 3,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin & Roe has 0.51% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 122,300 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 21,696 shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Andra Ap reported 124,300 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0.26% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 190,103 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 127,750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 0.03% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 594,337 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.79% or 21,245 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Lc accumulated 5,900 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Washington Trust National Bank accumulated 6,284 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Amer Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,515 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Company invested in 0.26% or 12,616 shares. 6,395 were reported by Reik And Communication Ltd Liability. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 983,077 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 823,798 shares. Somerset Trust accumulated 18,032 shares. Kwmg Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv has invested 1.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rockland Trust holds 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 8,591 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, January 22 Ayala John sold $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,121 shares. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was made by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. $236,629 worth of stock was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 1,314 shares valued at $176,063 was made by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million on Thursday, February 14.