Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position in Sherwin (SHW) by $523,740; As Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Interocean Capital Has Trimmed Position by $318,318

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 1,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 48,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.07 million, up from 47,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 330,682 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 1,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 4,426 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 5,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scntfc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 921,902 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability holds 474,227 shares. North Mngmt invested 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bluecrest Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 800 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 350 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.36% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Davis R M holds 0.74% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 46,343 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial stated it has 554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated holds 9,197 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. West Oak Limited Liability Com reported 3,437 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 18,209 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap LP owns 880 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,107 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Railway F (NYSE:CP) by 11,002 shares to 47,562 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 108,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Services (NYSE:PNC).