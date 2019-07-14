Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding; Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 6 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 12 reduced and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp acquired 5,982 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Raub Brock Capital Management Lp holds 214,147 shares with $19.50 million value, up from 208,165 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $133.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 3.45 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 17 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Needham maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Needham has “Buy” rating and $121 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was upgraded by BTIG Research on Tuesday, January 15 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 1.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corp has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Knott David M has 1,050 shares. Invesco Limited reported 8.96M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 18,805 were accumulated by Neville Rodie Shaw Inc. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 1.39 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Co Oh invested 0.48% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 162,374 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). South Texas Money Ltd invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Putnam Lc has invested 0.17% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). City Holding owns 30,913 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. 9,400 were accumulated by New England Research And Management. The Illinois-based Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Philadelphia reported 281,486 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces Pricing of â‚¬5 Billion of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Medtronic’s $4B Financing Could Be 10-Cent EPS Tailwind – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic closes Titan Spine buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA warns on Medtronic pump security risks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Pot Losses Hit Constellation Brands; Medtronic Delivers Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $130.68 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 19.34 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund for 472,382 shares. James Investment Research Inc owns 101,374 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 63,658 shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Management has invested 0.06% in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Llc, a South Dakota-based fund reported 17,850 shares.