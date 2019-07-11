Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding; Heitman Real Estate Securities Stake in Macerich Co (MAC) Lowered by $23.36 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 543,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 647,258 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.06M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 1.23 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,982 shares as the company's stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,147 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50M, up from 208,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 2.61 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp invested in 24,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 260 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas accumulated 0.53% or 72,790 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 28,763 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,423 shares. 17.53 million were reported by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company stated it has 521,176 shares. Woodstock Corp stated it has 133,361 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa owns 80,229 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 111.69 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 2,359 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 19,317 shares. Cls Investments Limited Co owns 818 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gemmer Asset Ltd owns 643 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.51M for 9.88 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. The insider COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $202,500. On Monday, June 10 Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 11,727 shares. Parametric Port Ltd reported 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 78,157 were accumulated by Sei Invests. 233,089 are owned by Principal Fincl Grp. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md accumulated 4.07 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 30,508 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 51,524 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Apg Asset Management Us has invested 0.41% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Neuberger Berman Limited Co invested in 554,410 shares. First Foundation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 15,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 0% or 15,708 shares.

Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)