Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Both Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream LP 19 8.94 N/A 0.58 31.97 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 5.80 N/A -4.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rattler Midstream LP and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rattler Midstream LP and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rattler Midstream LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Falcon Minerals Corporation are 11.1 and 11.1 respectively. Falcon Minerals Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Rattler Midstream LP and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Rattler Midstream LP’s average target price is $22.67, while its potential upside is 24.83%. On the other hand, Falcon Minerals Corporation’s potential upside is 73.55% and its average target price is $10.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Falcon Minerals Corporation looks more robust than Rattler Midstream LP as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP shares and 72.9% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares. About 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals Corporation has 8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP has stronger performance than Falcon Minerals Corporation

Summary

Rattler Midstream LP beats Falcon Minerals Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.