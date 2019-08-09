Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Reaches $18.00 After 8.00% Up Move; National Beverage (FIZZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 77 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 71 sold and decreased stakes in National Beverage Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 10.51 million shares, down from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding National Beverage Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 37 Increased: 50 New Position: 27.

The stock of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 300,849 shares traded. Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.69 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $19.44 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RTLR worth $214.88 million more.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 161,883 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $359,700 activity.

Analysts await National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 28.85% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.04 per share. FIZZ’s profit will be $35.07M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by National Beverage Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will National Beverage Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Earnings Grow In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: National Beverage (FIZZ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Beverage Closes Out a Tough Year – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Outlook for the Soft Drinks Industry Lacks Fizz – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 7.28% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. for 131,368 shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 248,000 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.69% invested in the company for 10,868 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advisors Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 857,192 shares.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

Among 9 analysts covering Rattler Midstream LP – Common Units Representing Limited Partnership Interests (NASDAQ:RTLR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Rattler Midstream LP – Common Units Representing Limited Partnership Interests had 13 analyst reports since June 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “There’s No Avoiding The Growth Prospects Of Rattler Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Energy’s Biggest IPO This Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.