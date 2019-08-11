Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Reaches $17.99 After 3.00% Up Move; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Stake

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 21.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 3,793 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 13,739 shares with $1.11M value, down from 17,532 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $96.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69M shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76

The stock of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 387,199 shares traded. Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.73 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $18.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RTLR worth $81.78M more.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 80,256 shares. 68,241 are owned by Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Llc invested 0.85% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1,685 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bankshares holds 9,380 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brandywine Communication invested in 11.42% or 161,043 shares. Lafayette invested in 0.32% or 10,715 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation has 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Goelzer Inv Management stated it has 54,889 shares. Amer Economic Planning Adv has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capital Research Global Invsts owns 146.51 million shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 558,763 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Wesbanco Bankshares reported 64,595 shares stake. Baxter Bros accumulated 2,749 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. $3.62 million worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI) stake by 2,909 shares to 5,958 valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) stake by 46,894 shares and now owns 66,679 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl C was raised too.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services to Diamondback Energy, Inc. It has a 42.23 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 528 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system on acreage that overlays Diamondback's six core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.