Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Comparison side by side

Both Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream LP 19 8.94 N/A 0.58 31.97 Range Resources Corporation 9 0.32 N/A -7.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rattler Midstream LP and Range Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rattler Midstream LP and Range Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6%

Liquidity

Analyst Ratings

Rattler Midstream LP and Range Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67 Range Resources Corporation 1 2 4 2.57

The average target price of Rattler Midstream LP is $22.67, with potential upside of 28.66%. Competitively Range Resources Corporation has an average target price of $11.54, with potential upside of 178.07%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Range Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Rattler Midstream LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Range Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Rattler Midstream LP’s share owned by insiders are 3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP was less bearish than Range Resources Corporation.

Summary

Rattler Midstream LP beats Range Resources Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.