Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream LP 19 9.20 N/A 0.58 31.97 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 2.98 N/A -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates Rattler Midstream LP and Mexco Energy Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Rattler Midstream LP and Mexco Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rattler Midstream LP. Its rival Mexco Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Mexco Energy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rattler Midstream LP and Mexco Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67 Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Rattler Midstream LP’s upside potential currently stands at 21.29% and an $22.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP had bearish trend while Mexco Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Rattler Midstream LP beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.