Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream LP 19 8.73 N/A 0.58 31.97 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.08 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rattler Midstream LP and Mexco Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rattler Midstream LP and Mexco Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Liquidity

Rattler Midstream LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mexco Energy Corporation are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Mexco Energy Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Rattler Midstream LP and Mexco Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67 Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Rattler Midstream LP’s average target price is $22.67, while its potential upside is 23.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP shares and 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares. About 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP has -3.64% weaker performance while Mexco Energy Corporation has 62.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Rattler Midstream LP beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.