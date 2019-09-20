Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Rattler Midstream LP has 3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Rattler Midstream LP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.70% 12.50% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Rattler Midstream LP and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream LP N/A 19 31.97 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Rattler Midstream LP has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Rattler Midstream LP is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Rattler Midstream LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.96 2.57 2.68

The potential upside of the peers is 106.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rattler Midstream LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP has -3.64% weaker performance while Rattler Midstream LP’s peers have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Rattler Midstream LP has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Rattler Midstream LP’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Rattler Midstream LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rattler Midstream LP.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rattler Midstream LP’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Rattler Midstream LP.