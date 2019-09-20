Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Rattler Midstream LP has 3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Rattler Midstream LP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rattler Midstream LP
|0.00%
|13.70%
|12.50%
|Industry Average
|17.57%
|24.42%
|25.38%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Rattler Midstream LP and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rattler Midstream LP
|N/A
|19
|31.97
|Industry Average
|347.76M
|1.98B
|15.47
Rattler Midstream LP has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Rattler Midstream LP is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Rattler Midstream LP and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rattler Midstream LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.96
|2.57
|2.68
The potential upside of the peers is 106.63%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rattler Midstream LP and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rattler Midstream LP
|-1.17%
|-5.89%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
|Industry Average
|3.67%
|6.31%
|7.73%
|16.66%
|45.55%
|25.63%
For the past year Rattler Midstream LP has -3.64% weaker performance while Rattler Midstream LP’s peers have 25.63% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Rattler Midstream LP has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Rattler Midstream LP’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Rattler Midstream LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rattler Midstream LP.
Dividends
Rattler Midstream LP does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Rattler Midstream LP’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Rattler Midstream LP.
