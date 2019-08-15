Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rattler Midstream LP has 32.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3% of Rattler Midstream LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Rattler Midstream LP and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.70% 12.50% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Rattler Midstream LP and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream LP N/A 19 31.97 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Rattler Midstream LP has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Rattler Midstream LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.29%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rattler Midstream LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP had bearish trend while Rattler Midstream LP’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Rattler Midstream LP has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Rattler Midstream LP’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Rattler Midstream LP’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rattler Midstream LP.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rattler Midstream LP’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.