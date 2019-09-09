Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream LP 19 9.04 N/A 0.58 31.97 EQT Corporation 17 0.61 N/A -3.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rattler Midstream LP and EQT Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5% EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rattler Midstream LP is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, EQT Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. EQT Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Ratings

Rattler Midstream LP and EQT Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67 EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Rattler Midstream LP’s upside potential is 22.01% at a $22.67 average target price. Meanwhile, EQT Corporation’s average target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 40.43%. The results provided earlier shows that EQT Corporation appears more favorable than Rattler Midstream LP, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rattler Midstream LP and EQT Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 98.6%. Rattler Midstream LP’s share held by insiders are 3%. Competitively, 0.4% are EQT Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP’s stock price has smaller decline than EQT Corporation.

Summary

Rattler Midstream LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.