Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Comparison side by side

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream LP 18 0.00 41.31M 0.58 31.97 Apache Corporation 23 10.86 374.61M 0.28 86.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rattler Midstream LP and Apache Corporation. Apache Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Rattler Midstream LP. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Rattler Midstream LP is presently more affordable than Apache Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rattler Midstream LP and Apache Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream LP 226,604,498.08% 13.7% 12.5% Apache Corporation 1,619,584,954.60% -2.1% -0.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rattler Midstream LP are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Apache Corporation has 1.1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apache Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rattler Midstream LP and Apache Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67 Apache Corporation 2 3 1 2.17

$22.67 is Rattler Midstream LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 27.22%. Apache Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a 9.38% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Rattler Midstream LP is looking more favorable than Apache Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rattler Midstream LP and Apache Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 0%. 3% are Rattler Midstream LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Apache Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP’s stock price has smaller decline than Apache Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Apache Corporation beats Rattler Midstream LP.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.