Rathbone Brothers Plc Trimmed Bank Of America Npv Common Stock (BAC) Holding By $390,825; Quantitative Investment Management Boosted By $453,600 Its American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) stake by 65.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 32,400 shares as American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 82,000 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 49,600 last quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings now has $666.38 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 3.91 million shares traded or 87.33% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased Bank Of America Corp Npv Common Stock (BAC) stake by 7.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 14,475 shares as Bank Of America Corp Npv Common Stock (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 173,138 shares with $4.78M value, down from 187,613 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp Npv Common Stock now has $245.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 50.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18B for 9.94 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 61,040 shares to 151,871 valued at $8.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock stake by 826 shares and now owns 57,607 shares. Microsoft Corp Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital invested in 1.45% or 1.07 million shares. Gideon Capital has invested 0.42% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hodges Cap Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 210,844 shares. Raymond James And owns 7.28 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 2.11 million shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 209,706 shares. Adage Partners Group Incorporated Ltd reported 10.48M shares. Palouse Cap Inc reported 141,726 shares. 7,296 were accumulated by Motco. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Strategic Global Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 233,205 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 121,078 shares. Captrust Fin owns 331,621 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Sit Inv Assocs accumulated 210,866 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Co owns 179,568 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 29.02% above currents $27.05 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $37 target. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) stake by 59,700 shares to 25,200 valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 39,200 shares and now owns 23,100 shares. Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 157,375 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.02% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Mason Street Lc invested in 35,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 2.12M shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 347,803 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 63,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 41,800 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 336,664 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 14,179 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 128,200 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.04% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 285,738 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2 Types Of Risks That Punish American Axle’s Share Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why American Axle Slumped as Much as 12.5% Monday – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Axle & Manufacturing leads consumer gainers; SunOpta among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.