Rathbone Brothers Plc Stake in Pfizer Usd0.05 Common Stock (PFE) Has Upped by $1.06 Million as Valuation Declined; Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder Brookside Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27 million, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 368,732 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock (PFE) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 25,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 507,320 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.55 million, up from 482,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 9.70M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $74,175 was bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V. $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR.