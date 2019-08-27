Rathbone Brothers Plc Position in Schlumberger LTD Usd0.01 Common Stock (SLB) Has Cut by $848,218; Van Berkom & Associates Has Lowered Shutterstock (SSTK) Position as Valuation Declined

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 118,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.50M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 60,165 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Rev $153M; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MLN; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 08/05/2018 – Shutterstock Launches Suite of Deep Learning-Powered Search Tools Including Reveal, a New Plugin for Google Chrome; 18/04/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Usd0.01 Common Stock (SLB) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 19,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 210,491 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, down from 230,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 6.68 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shutterstock, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) CEO Jon Oringer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shutterstock reports mixed Q2, weak FY view – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shutterstock Appoints Rachna Bhasin to its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 41,901 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $44.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 51,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr owns 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 12 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsrs reported 894,819 shares stake. Prtnrs Llc holds 0.06% or 23,600 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Llc has 571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 4,686 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,354 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd, New York-based fund reported 600 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 36,526 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 12,624 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,023 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Citigroup holds 0% or 11,478 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.13M for 19.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Usd0.0001 Common Stock (NYSE:V) by 17,113 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $169.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp Usd0.75 Common Stock (NYSE:CVX) by 7,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Investments Inter (VCIT).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.