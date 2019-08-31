Rathbone Brothers Plc Position in Philip Morris Intl Npv Common Stock (PM) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined; American Express Co. (AXP) Holding Has Upped by Tradition Capital Management Llc

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 6,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 26,679 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 20,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock (PM) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 79,238 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 92,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 26.90% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley stated it has 1.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 6,703 shares. Kings Point Mgmt has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Verity Verity Ltd reported 45,054 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 6,186 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Whittier invested in 230,256 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 16,948 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research, California-based fund reported 500,785 shares. Cypress Management Ltd invested in 0.06% or 3,437 shares. Arvest Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spectrum Mgmt Gru Inc has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gateway Advisers Lc reported 760,160 shares. Clean Yield Group invested in 0.02% or 551 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Cash Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock by 124,000 shares to 259,000 shares, valued at $22.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock (NYSE:HD) by 34,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Investments Inter (VCIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial reported 4,244 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invs has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 760 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,805 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). At State Bank holds 0.03% or 2,422 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested in 2,039 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 0.33% or 41,496 shares. M&R Mgmt Inc holds 3,361 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 0.52% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11.37M shares. Etrade Llc invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 54,900 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 203,455 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 504 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 430,529 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 7,232 shares.