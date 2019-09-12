Rathbone Brothers Plc Position in Newmont Goldcorp Usd1.60 Common Stock (NEM) Raised as Market Value Rose; Unum Group (UNM) Holder Swiss National Bank Lowered Its Position by $943,800 as Share Price Declined

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 701,267 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.53 million, down from 729,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 2.19M shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp Usd1.60 Common Stock (NEM) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 9,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 179,613 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91 million, up from 169,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp Usd1.60 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 7.51M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Co accumulated 10,272 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Cibc accumulated 36,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 19.03M shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 45,245 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 515,476 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 32,500 shares. Choate Advsr has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Veritable Lp accumulated 6,142 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 50,561 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 52,896 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 11,864 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 11,945 shares.

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. UNM’s profit will be $294.75M for 5.31 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 32,400 shares to 287,700 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

