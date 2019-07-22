Rathbone Brothers Plc Maintains Position in Cme Group Usd0.01 Cls A Common Stock (CME); Stephens Cut Position in Yum Brands (YUM) as Valuation Rose

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 4,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,634 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, down from 56,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 1.39M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Usd0.01 Cls A Common Stock (CME) by 3565.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 148,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,844 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16 million, up from 4,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Usd0.01 Cls A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.85. About 823,683 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 9,384 shares to 67,225 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 114,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Ozk.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32M was made by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11. Shares for $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp Inc stated it has 821,944 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L P, a Florida-based fund reported 4,866 shares. Spc reported 3,700 shares stake. Blume Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 40 shares. Marietta Invest Ltd Company has 4,423 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsr has invested 0.54% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 509,844 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 9,600 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Pennsylvania Com holds 130,241 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 4,577 are owned by Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.28% or 127,808 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Sei Communication invested in 0.05% or 142,077 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 32.34 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – streetinsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Domino’s Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie invested 0.42% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rampart Inv Mngmt Commerce Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,259 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 205 shares. Moreover, Stevens Ltd Partnership has 1.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 147,234 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management has 327,700 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.11% or 769,685 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Limited Company reported 600 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.43% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Coe Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,945 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Invs has invested 1.42% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.28% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 97,713 shares. Security National has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) invested 0.24% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Atria Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,753 shares in its portfolio.