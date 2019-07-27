Rathbone Brothers Plc Lowered Position in Citigroup Usd0.01 Common Stock (C) by $6.80 Million as Shares Rose; Atlanta Capital Management Co Position in Forward Air (FWRD) Has Trimmed by $1.65 Million as Valuation Declined

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (FWRD) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 25,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 604,026 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.10 million, down from 629,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Forward Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 290,233 shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 6.44% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (C) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 109,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,471 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, down from 236,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – HOLD-Citi, Canaan invest in shipment monitoring firm Contguard; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $516,141 activity.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 219,599 shares to 9.02M shares, valued at $602.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold FWRD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 20,198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fenimore Asset holds 487,039 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company has 0.01% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Pnc Fin Grp accumulated 5,514 shares. Wellington Llp holds 1.15 million shares. 1.30M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 4,664 shares. Hussman Strategic has invested 0.25% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 9,881 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability owns 697,761 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Btim holds 237,235 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 90,300 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,671 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Inc holds 60,825 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability holds 0% or 24 shares. Highland Capital Management LP holds 15,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 8.38M shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt invested in 90,111 shares. Hodges has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc owns 10.18 million shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc holds 1,989 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 414,473 shares. 46,980 are owned by Umb Bank N A Mo. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc holds 0.17% or 23,196 shares. Shelton accumulated 2,719 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Trading Intl Corp Bond Etf by 21,296 shares to 184,013 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 155,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:CSCO).