Rathbone Brothers Plc Lowered Its Ecolab Usd1 Common Stock (ECL) Position by $991,056; Patten & Patten Stake In Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Was Has Raised

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Usd1 Common Stock (ECL) by 33.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 5,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 11,183 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 16,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Usd1 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $194.35. About 1.23 million shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 93,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 89,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125 are held by Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Com. Cambridge Trust holds 2.36% or 282,222 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stelac Advisory Ltd stated it has 2,753 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 3.12 million shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Shoker Inv Counsel has invested 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 231,943 were accumulated by Guyasuta Inv Advsr. Shayne Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,800 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 340,604 shares. Ameriprise Fin, Minnesota-based fund reported 17.14M shares. Grimes & Com accumulated 0.63% or 57,865 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated owns 10,249 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 400,696 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arga Investment LP reported 24,350 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 6,148 shares to 50,696 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset holds 1.03% or 72,402 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fincl Advisory Ser Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 1,521 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 225,555 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability invested 0.37% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Yhb Inv has 2.32% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 121,770 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Blackrock Inc stated it has 17.08 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Trading Intl Corp Bond Etf by 21,296 shares to 184,013 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

