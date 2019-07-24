Rathbone Brothers PLC (LON:RAT) Stock Rating Maintained at Shore Capital; Pro Dex (PDEX) Has 2 Sentiment

In a research note made public on 24 July, Shore Capital reconfirmed their Hold rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers PLC (LON:RAT).

Pro Dex Inc (PDEX) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 2.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 12 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 6 sold and decreased their stock positions in Pro Dex Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 452,540 shares, up from 393,367 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pro Dex Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company has market cap of 1.25 billion GBP. The Company’s services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, banking and loan services, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and online services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services. It has a 25.58 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 1.38% or GBX 30 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2205. About 28,336 shares traded. Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 5,050 shares traded. Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX) has risen 99.71% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PDEX News: 10/05/2018 – PRO-DEX INC QTRLY NET SALES DOWN 17 PCT TO $5.5 MLN; QTRLY SHR $0.11; 19/04/2018 DJ Pro-Dex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDEX)

Eam Investors Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Pro-Dex, Inc. for 58,204 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 10,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Navellier & Associates Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 19,094 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Prelude Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,608 shares.

