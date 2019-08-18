Rathbone Brothers Plc Lifted By $3.24 Million Its Cisco Systems Usd0.001 Common Stock (CSCO) Position; Dodge & Cox Lifted News (NWSA) Position By $26.14 Million

Dodge & Cox increased News Corp (NWSA) stake by 18.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 2.18M shares as News Corp (NWSA)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Dodge & Cox holds 13.65M shares with $169.76M value, up from 11.47 million last quarter. News Corp now has $8.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 2.27M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER AND SHAREHOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 10/05/2018 – News Corp chief wants governments to review tech algorithms; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q REV. $2.10B, EST. $1.99B; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technolo; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $1.94; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – DUGOUT WILL BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF DUGOUT SE ASIA, CO WILL ALSO HAVE A STAKE IN NEW BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO FINL STATEMENTS; 13/03/2018 – News Corp To Become Partner and Shareholder in Dugout SE Asia; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY BOOK PUBLISHING REVENUE $398 MLN VS $374 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Appoint 4 Directors, Including Chairman, to Combined Entity’s Board; Telstra to Appoint 2

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (CSCO) stake by 67.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rathbone Brothers Plc acquired 61,040 shares as Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 151,871 shares with $8.20M value, up from 90,831 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock now has $201.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business

Dodge & Cox decreased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 20,065 shares to 176,745 valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 12,400 shares. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.65% above currents $46.96 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. Nomura maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,429 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Willingdon Wealth invested in 0.45% or 34,175 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 75,853 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited holds 20,261 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd owns 1.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 36,898 shares. Ssi Inv reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Community Ser Group Llc owns 237,688 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stock Yards Savings Bank And owns 67,129 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 3.24 million are held by Schafer Cullen Cap Inc. Advisor Prtn has invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vantage Invest Ltd Liability Company invested in 206,390 shares. First Citizens National Bank Tru Com has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 1.63 million shares.