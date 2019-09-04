Rathbone Brothers Plc Holding in Nvidia Usd0.001 Common Stock (NVDA) Has Increased by $27.81 Million as Market Value Declined; Total System Services (TSS) Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Usd0.001 Common Stock (NVDA) by 2089.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 155,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 162,823 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.24M, up from 7,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $167.93. About 470,919 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (TSS) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 39,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 81,918 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 121,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.45. About 36,168 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:C) by 109,691 shares to 126,471 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:MS) by 17,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,958 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls C Common Stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors LP invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Bancshares Of Hutchinson holds 1,433 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 2,175 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 0.38% stake. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Holderness Invests accumulated 0.59% or 6,901 shares. 65,484 were reported by Hartline Invest Corp. Crescent Park Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 53,407 shares. Brinker reported 8,690 shares. Assetmark owns 108,626 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 152,776 shares. 2,601 were accumulated by First Foundation Advsrs. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,187 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi invested in 0.01% or 197 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 203 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of reported 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.64% stake. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 82,586 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,046 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 10,790 are held by Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Corporation. 1,843 were reported by Signature Invest Advsrs Lc. Daiwa Gru Inc holds 6,506 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dynamic has 2,200 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability has 1.27% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Price T Rowe Md reported 310,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 331,195 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Net Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $200.32 million for 29.66 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.