Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Upped Its Microsoft Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (MSFT) Position by $2.00 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Has Lowered Stake

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 4,645 shares to 55,813 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,157 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12,788 shares to 59,282 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.