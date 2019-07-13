Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Upped Holding in Microsoft Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (MSFT) by $5.31 Million as Shares Rose; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Holding in Terex (TEX) Raised by $1.19 Million

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (MSFT) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 45,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 825,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.42 million, up from 780,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Terex Corp (TEX) by 269.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 37,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,058 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 13,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Terex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 4.54% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 805,643 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Since February 8, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $78.31 million activity. Shares for $34.69 million were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, March 29. $12,981 worth of stock was bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Friday, May 10. Shares for $224 were bought by BARR KEVIN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Capital Management Lc accumulated 73,574 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invests, a Korea-based fund reported 23,227 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Llp has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 105 shares. Cna owns 77,142 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.17% or 368,302 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 3,838 shares. Advisors Preferred Lc holds 0.02% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 2,220 shares. State Teachers Retirement has 128,775 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 12,100 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Marcato Cap Management Limited Partnership invested 14.45% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Optimum holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss (NYSE:CW) by 14,479 shares to 14,514 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25M shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 24,680 shares to 18,838 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc Npv Common Stock (NYSE:GG) by 28,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,320 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Npv Common Stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright And Associate owns 3,788 shares. 268,572 were accumulated by Js Management Ltd. Moreover, Willis Counsel has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 297,440 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank Trust Company holds 277,298 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan has 4.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qv Incorporated owns 135,019 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,059 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Echo Street Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 382,469 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Glob stated it has 97.79M shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Glaxis Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 28.75% stake. Payden Rygel holds 2.98% or 346,100 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 2.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Invest Ltd Co holds 92,111 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Svcs Incorporated owns 17,984 shares.

