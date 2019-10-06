Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Trimmed Citigroup Usd0.01 Common Stock (C) Stake by $1.33 Million as Shares Rose; Clean Harbors Com (CLH) Share Price Rose While Hennessy Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc Com (CLH) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 224,900 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.99M, down from 247,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 267,687 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (C) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 19,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 107,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53M, down from 126,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold CLH shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,490 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 7,344 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.02% or 10,799 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Llp holds 6,904 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.48% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 3,590 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 73,562 shares. Southernsun Asset Management has 5.52% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 1.01M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 78,658 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Ser Group Inc has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 8,722 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 10,932 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 204 shares.

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLH’s profit will be $41.76M for 25.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 17,300 shares to 34,100 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,030 are owned by Wright Investors Inc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 23.01 million shares. Fil Ltd owns 5.74M shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 4.19 million shares. Axa invested in 829,115 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 10 holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,573 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 11.08M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 20,000 were accumulated by Horseman Cap. 31,325 are owned by Martin & Inc Tn. Rnc Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clal Insur Enterprises has 0.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd reported 266,992 shares or 6.02% of all its holdings. Sageworth holds 692 shares. Security Tru Communications invested in 246 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44B for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc Npv Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,065 shares to 256,325 shares, valued at $75.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock by 1,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:XYL).