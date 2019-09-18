Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Raised Newmont Goldcorp Usd1.60 Common Stock (NEM) Holding By $375,288; OLIVUT RES LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OLVRF) Shorts Raised By 140%

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased Newmont Goldcorp Corp Usd1.60 Common Stock (NEM) stake by 5.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rathbone Brothers Plc acquired 9,876 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corp Usd1.60 Common Stock (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 179,613 shares with $6.91M value, up from 169,737 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corp Usd1.60 Common Stock now has $32.47B valuation. It closed at $39.6 lastly. It is down 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT

OLIVUT RES LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:OLVRF) had an increase of 140% in short interest. OLVRF’s SI was 1,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 140% from 500 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 0 days are for OLIVUT RES LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:OLVRF)’s short sellers to cover OLVRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0875 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Olivut Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLVRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Olivut Resources – Playing The Supply/Demand Gap In The Diamond Sector – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2012.

Olivut Resource Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $4.10 million. It mines for diamonds and other precious minerals. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal project is the HOAM project that consists of 2 prospecting permits and 5 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 103,581 acres located in the south-western part of the Northwest Territories.

