Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Raised At&T Usd1 Common Stock (T) Holding by $337,838 as Market Value Rose; As Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $2.11 Million

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in At&T Inc Usd1 Common Stock (T) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 10,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,416 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 108,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in At&T Inc Usd1 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 15.88M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 110,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 327,364 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 438,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 21,609 shares traded. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 55.63% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.06% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares to 615,384 shares, valued at $37.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

