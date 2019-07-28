Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Lowered Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (MS) Position By $750,540; Tower Research Capital Trc Boosted Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) stake by 279.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 1,187 shares as Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)’s stock rose 19.39%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 1,612 shares with $438,000 value, up from 425 last quarter. Fair Isaac Corp now has $10.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $352.67. About 149,708 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (MS) stake by 11.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 17,870 shares as Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 133,958 shares with $5.65M value, down from 151,828 last quarter. Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock now has $75.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.32 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 18/04/2018 – GORMAN: MORGAN STANLEY PREPARED FOR RANGE OF CCAR OUTCOMES; 09/05/2018 – MONCLER MONC.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 30 FROM EUR 29.5; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 22/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 16/05/2018 – Argentina Trips Up Fidelity, Morgan Stanley and Other Big Investors; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPROVING GROWTH PROSPECTS IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Mgmt Net Rev $4.37B

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased Chevron Corp Usd0.75 Common Stock (NYSE:CVX) stake by 7,935 shares to 133,653 valued at $16.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mccormick & Co Inc Npv Non Vtg Common Stock (NYSE:MKC) stake by 8,575 shares and now owns 240,355 shares. Facebook Inc Usd0.000006 Cls A Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Optimum Inv stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Macquarie Ltd holds 316,752 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,386 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Capstone Invest Advisors Lc holds 72,114 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pension Serv holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.41 million shares. 1.01 million are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Natl Bank accumulated 0.04% or 5,468 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 600 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 1.14 million shares. International Limited Ca invested in 9,365 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oakbrook Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale on Friday, February 1 to “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. Oppenheimer maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $61 target.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU) stake by 24,097 shares to 10,552 valued at $298,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXZ) stake by 18,501 shares and now owns 13,538 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.27 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Scadina Mark R, worth $2.32M. Wehmann James M sold $1.15M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Tuesday, February 5. $1.15M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot. 2,000 Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares with value of $470,767 were sold by Leonard Michael S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank holds 52,800 shares. Regions Corp reported 10 shares stake. Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 3,491 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation invested in 19,416 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors owns 5,076 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 6,858 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 2,900 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 9,634 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,569 were reported by Alps Advsr. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.05% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 87,659 shares. 27 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 136,018 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.09% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). American Century has 0.02% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).