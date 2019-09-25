Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Lowered Lockheed Martin Co Usd1 Common Stock (LMT) Position by $874,104; Swiss National Bank Has Lifted Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake by $380,000 as Stock Value Declined

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co Usd1 Common Stock (LMT) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 2,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 57,969 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.07 million, down from 60,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Co Usd1 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $388.21. About 579,551 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed wins nearly $250 million NASA contract to build supersonic plane – without the sonic boom; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Increases Fincl Guidance for Sales, Profit and EPS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 77,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 58,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 208,309 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3,200 shares to 172,800 shares, valued at $44.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,530 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.43 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp Usd0.75 Common Stock (NYSE:CVX) by 4,071 shares to 137,724 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp Usd1.60 Common Stock (NYSE:NEM) by 9,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls C Common Stock.