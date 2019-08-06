Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Lifted Microsoft Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (MSFT) Stake by $5.31 Million; Stock Rose; Mar Vista Investment Partners Increases Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 36,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 466,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.66 million, up from 430,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $351.65. About 394,706 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (MSFT) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 45,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 825,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.42 million, up from 780,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 24.06 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Mcdonald Ca has invested 1.44% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,903 shares. Creative Planning owns 1,535 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 10,650 shares. Westpac Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Welch & Forbes Lc holds 1.42% or 165,090 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Co, California-based fund reported 172 shares. Stephens Ar reported 490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sequoia Advisors Limited owns 850 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 31,000 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability holds 4.37% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 357,140 shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd holds 1,700 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated holds 1.22 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 409 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 1,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Conley Jason sold $1.54M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Ptnrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,905 shares. Navellier Associate Inc holds 15,209 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 4.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 458,108 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 8.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 803,898 shares. Schulhoff Co Inc invested 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stonebridge Inc has invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlanta Capital Management Com L L C stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Mgmt Associate New York invested 4.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 413,807 shares or 3.58% of their US portfolio. Amer And Mgmt reported 30,423 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 113,051 shares. Summit Secs Group Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Svcs reported 56,112 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.21% or 178,371 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has 1.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 744,695 shares.

