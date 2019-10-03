Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Increased Its Honeywell International Usd1 Common Stock (HON) Stake; AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased Honeywell International Inc Usd1 Common Stock (HON) stake by 5.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rathbone Brothers Plc acquired 5,278 shares as Honeywell International Inc Usd1 Common Stock (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 104,554 shares with $18.25 million value, up from 99,276 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc Usd1 Common Stock now has $115.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 1.22M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery

Among 3 analysts covering AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AstraZeneca PLC has GBX 10000 highest and GBX 5500 lowest target. GBX 6962.50’s average target is 0.32% above currents GBX 6940 stock price. AstraZeneca PLC had 83 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 29. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 13 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) rating on Wednesday, August 14. UBS has “Sell” rating and GBX 5700 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 6. Jefferies maintained AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) on Friday, May 24 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, September 2 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. See AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.59% or GBX 41 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6940. About 1.68 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Approval for Treatment of Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC – STUDY IS PLANNING TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 24 PATIENTS AND WILL ADMINISTER AT LEAST THREE DOSES OF VGX-3100; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: FX focus; euro zone current account; AstraZeneca results; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA UPDATE ON FASENRA Plll TRIAL IN COPD; 21/05/2018 – Inovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third Indication To Treat HPV – The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SECOND PHASE lll TRIAL TERRANOVA IS ONGOING WITH RESULTS EXPECTED LATER THIS QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase III trial for Fasenra Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AstraZeneca’s (LON:AZN) Share Price Gain of 66% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From AstraZeneca PLC’s (LON:AZN) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid AstraZeneca PLC’s (LON:AZN) Upcoming 1.0% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of 91.05 billion GBP. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 40.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1.28 million are held by Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Company. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP owns 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 645 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Com holds 245,000 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 1.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Randolph Communications Incorporated stated it has 166,396 shares or 4.99% of all its holdings. Regents Of The University Of California reported 2.08% stake. 600 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Inc. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability owns 2,314 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited holds 0.66% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 23,426 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 201,125 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bokf Na holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 94,342 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Llc has invested 0.7% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 6,856 were reported by Headinvest Ltd Liability Company.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Where Panthers’ Tepper ranks among richest owners in pro sports; Brooklyn Village developer blasts ‘sabotage’ effort – Charlotte Business Journal” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 17.77% above currents $160.48 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 27. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”.

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased Abiomed Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 129,500 shares to 5,700 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 3,565 shares and now owns 62,797 shares. Vanguard Index Funds Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) was reduced too.