Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Cut Becton Dickinson & Co Npv Common Stock (BDX) Holding by $1.97 Million; Valuation Rose; Encore Wire (WIRE) Stake Raised by Algert Global Llc

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 12,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 19,296 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 6,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.5. About 67,001 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Npv Common Stock (BDX) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 7,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 195,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.84M, down from 203,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Npv Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $248.76. About 613,176 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 3,866 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company owns 55,587 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 11,624 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Albert D Mason holds 0.92% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 5,058 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,853 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 965,988 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 2.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Asset One Company Limited holds 136,512 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Middleton And Incorporated Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,834 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1,243 shares. Davenport Co Limited Co accumulated 229,604 shares. S R Schill And Associate stated it has 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Strs Ohio has 235,590 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 1.02 million shares.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock by 826 shares to 57,607 shares, valued at $67.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:XYL) by 21,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories Npv Common Stock (NYSE:ABT).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 28,204 shares to 25,727 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 5,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,122 shares, and cut its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

