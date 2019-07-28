Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Boosted Its Xylem Usd0.01 Common Stock (XYL) Holding by $1.68 Million; Guggenheim Capital Has Boosted Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Stake by $2.54 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 119.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 17,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,357 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 14,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 511,807 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Xylem Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (XYL) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 21,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,576 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 135,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Xylem Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 566,198 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:JPM) by 6,516 shares to 307,566 shares, valued at $31.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,418 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Comms Inc Npv Common Stock (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Barclays Plc holds 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 206,012 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct reported 9,376 shares. Fayerweather Charles has 8,956 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Sun Life Incorporated accumulated 305 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Trust Co reported 0% stake. The Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.98% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.09% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Hightower Advsr Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 41,066 shares. Moreover, City has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 166 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 1.82M shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 86 shares stake. Bowen Hanes & Company owns 44,440 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 60,223 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 2,792 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Wasatch Advsr Inc accumulated 0.96% or 612,881 shares. Agf accumulated 425,951 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,351 shares. Delta Mngmt Limited has invested 0.33% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Windham Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Aurora Investment Counsel holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 12,695 shares. 26,617 were reported by Asset Management One Com Ltd. Stephens Ar stated it has 1,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,130 are held by Advisor Prtn Ltd. Meeder Asset Inc owns 16,902 shares. Clark Mgmt holds 207,980 shares. Starr reported 22,752 shares. Pitcairn Commerce has 2,140 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 14,145 shares to 91,060 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Energy Income & Grw (XFENX) by 39,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,908 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).