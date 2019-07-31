Rathbone Brothers Plc Decreased Philip Morris Intl Npv Common Stock (PM) Position by $1.20 Million; As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Share Value Rose, Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Lowered by $364,000 Its Holding

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, down from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.04M market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 105,971 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock (PM) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,238 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 92,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 3.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy holds 122,405 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York owns 16,228 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 1.18 million shares. Schneider Capital Corp stated it has 2.9% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd has 33,175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,550 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 40,824 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. American International Grp Incorporated stated it has 15,180 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 19,363 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 7,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 0.01% or 310,186 shares. D E Shaw & owns 103,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com accumulated 48,741 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tredegar Corporation (TG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.44M for 7.03 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antero Midstream Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson Controls International Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Belden Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.75 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,732 shares to 78,318 shares, valued at $44.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp Npv Common Stock (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 386,229 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 323,800 shares. Kansas-based Paragon Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nine Masts reported 6,768 shares. Illinois-based Botty Invsts Lc has invested 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bb&T holds 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 212,077 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 34,418 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,527 shares. Epoch Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.82% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 10,521 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based First Tru has invested 0.23% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 2,205 shares.