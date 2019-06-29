Rathbone Brothers Plc Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson Usd1 Common Stock (JNJ) Stake; Northeast Financial Consultants Has Lifted Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 26.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired 4,262 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 20,432 shares with $2.06M value, up from 16,170 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $54.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 2.41 million shares traded or 16.70% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased Johnson & Johnson Usd1 Common Stock (JNJ) stake by 2.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 5,414 shares as Johnson & Johnson Usd1 Common Stock (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 230,418 shares with $32.21 million value, down from 235,832 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Usd1 Common Stock now has $369.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 12.79 million shares traded or 85.64% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since December 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Lagano Roxanne sold $170,600 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Monday, December 31. $563,255 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr..

Among 7 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Zoetis had 13 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, June 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $101 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 2. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Zoetis Inc (ZTS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis: High-Quality Compounder Growing 10% Per Year – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Big Pharma Gets Bigger – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays bearish on Teva, sees 14% downside risk in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 16 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, January 2. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, January 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Wells Fargo.

