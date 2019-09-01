Rathbone Brothers Plc Decreased First Rep Bank San Francisco Usd0.01 Common Stock (FRC) Stake; Pzena Investment Management Class A (PZN) Shorts Up By 21.49%

Pzena Investment Management Inc Class A (NYSE:PZN) had an increase of 21.49% in short interest. PZN’s SI was 84,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.49% from 69,800 shares previously. With 44,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Pzena Investment Management Inc Class A (NYSE:PZN)’s short sellers to cover PZN’s short positions. The SI to Pzena Investment Management Inc Class A’s float is 0.5%. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 28,985 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has declined 10.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased First Rep Bank San Francisco Usd0.01 Common Stock (FRC) stake by 13.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 54,356 shares as First Rep Bank San Francisco Usd0.01 Common Stock (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 335,915 shares with $33.75 million value, down from 390,271 last quarter. First Rep Bank San Francisco Usd0.01 Common Stock now has $14.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 824,957 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Pzena Investment Management, Inc shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.18 million shares or 0.94% less from 11.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.78M shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 46,200 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 0% or 11,132 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 3,424 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd owns 25,686 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Svcs Inc Wi holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for 88,710 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech has invested 0% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Arrowstreet Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for 10,975 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De stated it has 14,095 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) or 955,900 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Jpmorgan Chase reported 65,492 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 12,150 shares.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $555.38 million. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It has a 11.17 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $203.36 million for 18.24 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased Xylem Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:XYL) stake by 21,327 shares to 156,576 valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock stake by 826 shares and now owns 57,607 shares. Verisk Analytics Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:VRSK) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 17.40% above currents $89.72 stock price. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 2. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

