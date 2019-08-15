Rathbone Brothers Plc Decreased Altria Group Usd0.333333 Common Stock (MO) Position by $619,248 as Market Value Declined; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lowered Its Holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by $5.57 Million

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Usd0.333333 Common Stock (MO) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 10,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 626,149 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.96M, down from 637,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Usd0.333333 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 4.45 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 44,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 19,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 63,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $91.74. About 174,230 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & invested 4.47% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Piedmont Investment accumulated 367,811 shares or 0.86% of the stock. 24,101 are held by Beacon Fincl Group Inc. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp reported 23,010 shares stake. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,390 shares. Tiedemann Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 16,843 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.14% or 7,037 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested in 4.02M shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn reported 67,080 shares. Moreover, Parthenon Llc has 0.67% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Ct invested in 0.01% or 7,900 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Grimes & Company has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 278,873 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Company owns 5,108 shares.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock (NYSE:HD) by 34,494 shares to 214,789 shares, valued at $41.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Ftse Emerging Markets Idx Etf (VWO) by 7,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Total World Stock Market Etf (VT).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Philip Morris International an Undervalued Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:LGND) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Biotechs Being Choked by Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Closes US$26 Million Series A Financing Round Led by WILD Family Office – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Biotech Stocks to Buy for a Strong Growth Prognosis – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,175 shares to 38,696 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 21,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,727 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. Shares for $109,510 were bought by Aryeh Jason. Davis Todd C had bought 1,000 shares worth $93,594 on Friday, August 2. Shares for $95,980 were bought by Patel Sunil.