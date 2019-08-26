Rathbone Brothers Plc Cut Its Goldcorp Npv Common Stock (GG) Holding as Share Price Were Volatile; Ws Management Lllp Position in Urban Outfitters (URBN) Boosted as Share Price Declined

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc Npv Common Stock (GG) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 28,325 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,320 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 68,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc Npv Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 210.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 205,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 303,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 97,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 5.37 million shares traded or 83.48% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q GROSS MARGIN +32.8%; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Com Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 76,400 shares to 98,289 shares, valued at $35.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp Npv Common Stock (NYSE:ABX) by 255,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Msci Pacific Etf (VPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 145,992 shares. Stifel Fin Corp has 10,283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buckingham Capital Inc holds 190,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.04% or 178,560 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 263,542 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 84,590 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 48,949 shares stake. Euclidean Management Llc accumulated 36,900 shares. Synovus Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% stake. Element Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Credit Suisse Ag owns 449,831 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 98,085 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama.