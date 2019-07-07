Rathbone Brothers Plc Cut Holding in Lockheed Martin Co Usd1 Common Stock (LMT) by $21.92 Million; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Cut Enerplus (ERF) Position by $923,040

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co Usd1 Common Stock (LMT) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 73,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,377 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, down from 133,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Co Usd1 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA InSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 57.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 115,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,780 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $711,000, down from 200,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 613,831 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv Inc accumulated 0.86% or 30,228 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.94% or 817,443 shares. Stanley has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Payden Rygel stated it has 110,300 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Asset Management Inc invested in 0.23% or 15,294 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 42,970 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). United Asset Strategies Inc owns 4,943 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd has 4.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 4,891 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 184,750 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 0.26% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,113 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 939 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.59 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30 million. 750 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories Npv Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) by 25,492 shares to 392,685 shares, valued at $31.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:T) by 10,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Total World Stock Market Etf (VT).

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11,390 shares to 62,080 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 530,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

